Chris Brown's Highs and Lows

By Rebecca Silverstein

My, how Chris Brown has grown! It's been seven years since the Tappahannock, Va., native started his whirlwind career. From winning Grammys to pleading guilty to felony assault charges, this hip-hop star has been pretty busy. So, to celebrate Breezy's 25th birthday on May 5, let's look back at the highs and lows of his wild and crazy life so far.

Prodigal Talent

Chris taught himself to sing and dance listening to his parents' soul albums. "I was 11 [in my house] and watching Usher perform 'My Way,' and I started trying to mimic it," Chris told People in 2005. "My mom was like, 'You can sing?' And I was like, 'Well, yeah, Mama.'" Two years later, he was discovered by a local production team, who heard him singing at his father's gas station. Before long, he had labels clamoring for him to sign with them.