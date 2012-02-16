Denise Richards' Highs and Lows

By Rebecca Silverstein

Denise Richards' 41 years have been pretty action-packed, haven't they? From being married to our favorite warlock, Charlie Sheen, to making out with Neve Campbell, she's been all over the map. So to celebrate Denise's Feb. 17 birthday and the fact that she'll still be fabulous at 41, take a look back at the highs and lows in this blond bombshell's life.

Humble Beginnings

In 1989, after graduating from El Camino High School in Oceanside, Calif., Denise, who formerly worked part-time as a model, moved to L.A. and started booking small parts on TV shows and in movies. Her more memorable roles include the girl who faked drowning to get a date with Slater on "Saved by the Bell" and a potential girlfriend candidate for Doogie on "Doogie Howser, M.D." Sure, it wasn't Shakespeare. But hey, work's work!