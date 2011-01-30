Happy Birthday, Justin Timberlake!

By Rebecca Silverstein

Happy 30th birthday, Justin Timberlake! In just 30 years, he's accomplished more than most people do in their entire lifetime. He's won two Emmys, three AMAs, six Grammys and seven VMAs. He has his own clothing line, record label and two restaurants. Plus, he brought sexy back, which really trumps everything. So in honor of our favorite former 'N Sync-er (sorry, Lance), let's take a walk down Justin's memory lane.

