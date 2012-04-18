In Memoriam: Dick Clark

Dick Clark passed away at the age of 82 in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 18, 2012, marking the end of a decades-long career as a beloved radio and television personality and producer. Click through to see photos highlighting the many memorable moments of his career.

Dick Clark attends Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2011 in Times Square in New York on Dec. 31, 2010.