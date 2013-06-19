In Memoriam: James Gandolfini

By Wonderwall editors

James Gandolfini passed away in Italy on Thursday, June 19.

HBO confirmed the death. News reports state that the "Sopranos" star suffered a heart attack.

The 51-year-old star was in Sicily at the 59th Taormina Film Festival, where he was scheduled to attend festival events over the weekend.

Gandolfini won three Emmys for his portrayal of Mob boss Tony Soprano on the HBO series.

The "Zero Dark Thirty" star and wife Deborah Lin welcomed a daughter in October 2012, and he has a teenage son from his previous marriage to Marcy Wudarski.

Gandolfini is survived by his wife, Deborah Lin, his daughter Liliana Ruth and his son Michael, from a previous marriage.

