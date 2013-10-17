Kim Kardashian's highs and lows

kardashians

By Jessica Wedemeyer

For someone with almost no discernible talent, Kim Kardashian sure has a great life. But it hasn't always been rainbows and butterflies for the reality-TV star, who became a household name in 2007 thanks to her hit E! show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Let's take a look back at her lifetime highs and lows to see how it all happened -- from the infamous sex tape to her new baby girl and more!

A star is born

On Oct. 21, 1980, defense attorney Robert Kardashian and homemaker wife Kris Houghton welcomed their second child, baby girl Kimberly Noel (bottom, center). In 1984, they added another daughter, Khloe, to their family, which also included oldest daughter Kourtney, and in 1987, Kris gave birth to the couple's first son, Robert Jr.