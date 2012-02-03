Life in Photos: Axl Rose
By Rebecca Silverstein
There's no question that Axl Rose was once one of rock music's greatest frontmen. From dating supermodels to rioting at concerts and, later in life, becoming a recluse, Rose was the ultimate rock bad boy. So in honor of Axl's 50th(!) birthday on Feb. 6, take a look back at this legendary rocker's life in the spotlight.
