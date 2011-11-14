Birthday Flashback: Meg Ryan turns 52!

meg ryan birthday flashback

By Jon Warech and Gena Oppenheim

With her winning smile and girl-next-door charm, Meg Ryan became a romantic comedy breakout star by the early '90s. After years in the chick-flick spotlight, the "When Harry Met Sally" actress took to a quiet life at home with her kids and boyfriend John Mellencamp. But now she's gearing up to return in a new comedy series! In honor of her 52nd birthday on Nov. 19, click through and take a look back at Meg through the years.

Year: 1981

Age: 20

Meg Ryan made her big screen debut in the 1981 film "Rich and Famous," which starred Jacqueline Bisset and Candice Bergen. A fresh-faced Meg walked her very first premiere red carpet at the movie's New York screening at Ziegfeld Theatre in October 1981. She went on to do two seasons of "As the World Turns" and the film "Amityville 3-D" before landing a small role in the 1986 hit "Top Gun."

