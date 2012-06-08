Natalie Portman's First Year as a Mom

By Molly McGonigle

It may seem like just yesterday that Natalie Portman dazzled in "The Phantom Menace" and really broke into mainstream Hollywood, but, shockingly, that was 13 years ago. Since then, she has had a hugely successful career. But over the past year, the actress has focused on her personal life; her son, Aleph, was born five days after her 30th birthday last year, and she tied the knot with her partner, Benjamin Millepied. With her 31st birthday on June 9, we take a look at how this little lady has been embracing her most coveted role -- as a mom.

Natalie and Aleph snuggle close while out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2011.