Nicole Richie Turns 30

Nicole Richie birthday

By Jon Warech

Once known as Paris Hilton's partner in crime, Nicole Richie partied her way to two arrests and a hit reality television show. (You can't really have one without the other, now, can you?) Somewhere along the way, she grew up, got married, had two kids and became an author, philanthropist and fashion icon. On her 30th birthday, Wonderwall takes a look back at how Richie came to eventually find comfort in the simple life.