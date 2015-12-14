Teresa Giudice, Kim Richards and more 'Real Housewives' who've had legal troubles

She's finally out! With Teresa Giudice now released from the Federal Correctional Institute in Danbury, Connecticut, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the stars of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" franchises who've faced legal problems, starting with Teresa. In March 2014, the star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and husband Joe Giudice pleaded guilty to multiple federal fraud charges. Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison, although she ended up serving just under a year. Joe began his 41-month sentence in March 2016. The couple were also each ordered to pony up $414,588 in restitution for their crimes. Keep reading to to see more "Housewives" stars and their legal woes...

