Ryan Phillippe and his lookalike son Deacon hit the Firefly Music Festival, plus more news

Ryan Phillippe hits the Firefly Music Festival with his lookalike son

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe's minime vibes have been well documented but it turns out the son she shares with her ex, Ryan Phillippe, is a bit of a minime himself. Thing is, fans aren't sure if the 15-year-old looks more like his mom or his dad. Ryan and Deacon spent the weekend in Ryan's home state of Delaware, where they checked out the Firefly Music Festival. After seeing a handful of photos Ryan posted of him with his son, followers seemed split as to whether Deacon's the spitting image of Ryan or Reese. "We had fun @brckhmptn and @travisscott killd [sic]," he captioned one photo of the pair, earning comments that ranged from, "Ur [sic] kid is your twin! to "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree!" As more folks chimed in, though, the opinions appeared to be split down the middle. "Your son looks like the mom. Mini Reese," wrote one fans, "He is Reese's twin!" wrote another. Ryan may not have been feeling the commentary, either way. As Us Weekly points out, he once told Entertainment Tonight he finds such comparisons uncomfortable. "I feel like saying, 'She has her own face,'" he said of comparisons between Reese and Ava. "Let her have her own face, you know? I mean, it's weird, because isn't that obvious? Who else are they going to look like, you know? I always find that such a weird thing, like [Ava] looks exactly like her mother; who else is she going to look like? It's an odd thing that people fixate on that."

