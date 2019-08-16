Ryan Reynolds gushes about the 'greatest gift' Blake Lively ever gave him, plus more news

Blake Lively had a painting commissioned for Ryan Reynolds and its backstory is adorable

When they're not busy trolling each other on social media, jokester spouses Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are, in fact, capable of expressing their love in the sweetest ways. The Instagram post Ryan shared on Thursday, Aug. 15, is a case in point. The image shows the actor decked out in a newsboy-appropriate cap, khaki button-down and boyish grin as he stands beside a painting of a kid tossing a newspaper at an idyllic looking home. As Ryan explains in the caption, the painting was "the greatest present" Blake ever gave him. "My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun," he explains. "The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. … The house no longer stands but it's a living, breathing thing in my head." He goes on to reference the "Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper." He then credits the artist, Danny Galieote, and tosses in a quick requisite jokey jab at Blake -- "If there's ever a fire, I'm grabbing this first. I'll come back for Blake" -- before signing off. Blake and Ryan are currently expecting their third child.

