Stars who had a rocky 2017

Though accusations of sexual misconduct dominated the headlines in late 2017 and derailed the careers of some of Hollywood's biggest stars (Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Russell Simmons, super-producer Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and more), other bold-face names also hit rough patches this year. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the celebs who had a rocky 2017, starting with Johnny Depp. This year, the Oscar nominee faced money issues normal people could never even imagine: After he sued his former business managers in January -- and they filed a countersuit -- it was revealed that he's $40 million in debt. His lavish spending was broken down and included things like shelling out $30,000 a month on wine and $200,000 a month on private jets. In addition to his ongoing money woes, Johnny faced controversy when he said, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" to a crowd in June. He was later forced to apologize, saying, "It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone." Keeping all those factors in mind, is it any wonder the A-list actor might be looking forward to a fresh start in 2018? Now keep reading for more stars who struggled this year...

