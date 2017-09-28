Debra Messing gets it from NBC after bashing Megyn Kelly, plus more news

Following an appearance on NBC's "Today Show" on Monday, Sept. 25, Debra Messing was very vocal about not agreeing with some of co-host Megyn Kelly's choice of words. And apparently, network execs told her to cool her jets. The controversy started when the former FOX newscaster asked an audience member if he had modeled some his life choices after his favorite "Will & Grace" character, Will, played by Eric McCormak. "Is it true that you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will," she questioned the fan. Debra was clearly pretty horrified by the comments. "Regret going on," she wrote to her Instagram followers after the show. "Dismayed by her comments." According to the New York Post, NBC was quick to scold the actress, whose show is on the same network. "Debra was told to cut it out by someone high up in the NBC Entertainment division run by Bob Greenblatt, via her agent or publicist," an insider revealed. While her rep hasn't commented on the matter, another source claims that there's no beef between her and NBC. Plus, Debra even retweeted a photo from co-star Sean Hayes of the whole "Will & Grace" cast smiling together during the segment with Megyn. In any case, we're just excited that the whole gang is back on TV for the premiere of "Will & Grace" tonight!

