Backstage drama on 'The View' heats up after Abby Huntsman quits, plus more news

Abby Huntsman's exit from 'The View' sparks major drama behind the scenes

Abby Huntsman announced her plans to leave ABC's "The View" on Monday, Jan. 13, but her abrupt exit has apparently sparked major behind-the-scenes drama. Though she said she's quitting to help her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., campaign for Utah governor, the network is in a tizzy over rumors she really left because of the show's "toxic culture." Last week, after Page Six reported that Abby was feeling like an outcast amongst her co-hosts -- with an emphasis on Meghan McCain -- producers have become super-fearful of more backstage drama being leaked to the press. So much so, they allegedly nixed a meeting between Abby's temporary fill in Yvette Nicole Brown and a few of the other panelists because Meghan wasn't available and they thought the powwow would seem shady without her present. ABC execs also asked Abby to counter the unhealthy-workplace claims on air and when she didn't, sources at Daily Beast say, "they threw Abby under the bus." But other reports cite the real problem as tensions between Abby and Meghan, who were seemingly good friends before fighting over a recent panel discussion. Meghan allegedly reamed Abby off camera for being insensitive to her fertility struggles (including a miscarriage last year) by talking incessantly about her kids on the show. "Abby was sick of being berated by Meghan for perceived slights," an insider told CNN Business. When approached for comment, Meghan spoke up to clarify that they're in good standing, but also deflected a bit by calling out the publication for spewing "sexist" gossip only about women. "I find it hard to believe that CNN would cover a story about men this way," she told Business Insider on Jan. 14. "Abby has been my friend for years and will always be my friend. I love her and her family very much." Amid all the caddy drama, Abby's last day on "The View" is set for Friday, Jan. 17.

