Olivia Culpos fans troll Danny Amendola post split, plus more news

Olivia Culpos fans troll Danny Amendola on social media post split

Footballer Danny Amendola is taking major flack from Olivia Culpos' fans following their breakup on Oct. 31, after photos surfaced of him cozying up to sports reporter Bianca Peters on the beach in Miami. When news broke of the split, Olivia shared a sexy swimsuit photo on Instagram, dedicating it to "all the snakes," which gave her fierce following the perfect forum to voice their merciless opinions. "Not only is he a snake, he's a Dolphin, " one follower wrote in reference to Danny's NFL team. "He's the enemy. He's not a Patriot anymore. You can do better. Boy bye." Another user made a snarky reference to fellow cheating athlete, basketball pro Tristan Thompson, writing, "How about love the woman you with? Your the Tristan Thompson of football." Along with a flood of snake emojis, other fans called Danny out for messing up with such a great girl. "She's not only stunning, but she is such a girl boss and she has values," one user quipped. "Anyone who cheats on her is brainless." Another Instagrammer echoed the same sentiment with, "So where do you exactly go after @oliviaculpo everything after her is a downgrade how stupid can you be @dannyamendola cheater cheater pumpkin eater! It's your loss big time. Take the L!" Olivia and Danny actually broke up once before in March, but a source told E! News that this time it's for good. The insider insisted, "Now that she understands The Situation, she has no plans to see him again."

