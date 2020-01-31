Best 2020 awards season PDA moments

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the sweetest PDA moments from 2020 awards season from the Golden Globes to the Screen Actors Guild Awards to the Grammys and everything in between. Let's start with one of our favorite Hollywood couples, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. The actress and the "Saturday Night Live" writer-comedian were photographed going in for a smooch on the red carpet at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5. Keep reading to see more adorable awards season PDA moments...

