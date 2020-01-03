Britney Spears shows off her yoga skills, talks fitness goals in new video, plus more news

Bikini clad Britney Spears shares a new yoga video

As Britney Spears kicks off the new decade, she's focused on staying grounded and releasing whatever's "bottled up" inside her through exercise. Clad in a purple string bikini, the singer shared a new video on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 2, that showed her doing some outdoor yoga. "Today I'm outside and I'm about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest, and I'm out here with my dogs and we're going to have a beautiful day," she says at the beginning of the video. From there, the clip cuts to Britney, 38, doing some neck rolls followed by what looks like a Vinyasa flow sequence that she tweaks with a bit of dance-inspired hip action. "In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga," she explained in the caption. "I'm a beginner and it's kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!!" The caption continued: "Thank God for Mother Nature …. she's really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️." Before signing off, Britney told her followers she's also been working on her sprinting skills. "I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so I'm trying to gain speed !!!!" she wrote, adding, "I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄," and "PS I'm so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘‍♀️. It's the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!" Brit, who spent the holidays with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, has been posting exercise videos somewhat regularly since last spring, when she posted a clip of herself "getting ready" for summer at the gym.

