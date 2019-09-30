Daniel Craig says 'goodbye' to James Bond with emotional, boozy speech, plus more news

Daniel Craigs gets emotional at 'No Time to Die' wrap party

Drunk. Quite drunk. That could be Daniel Craig's new nickname after the sweet speech he gave bidding "adieu" to his tenure as James Bond at the "No Time to Die" wrap party. A video from the party recently surfaced on Twitter. It shows the star getting emotional as he speaks to the cheering cast and crew while standing beside a custom, black and white James Bond-themed cake. "I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won't go on for long," he begins in the speech (via ET). "This has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had. You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production," he continues. "I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight." As the video ends, the cast and crew raise their glasses to toast the 51-year-old star and Daniel smiles, gets a high five and motions that it's time to cut the cake. "No Time to Die" hits theaters April 8.

