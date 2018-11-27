Why Reese Witherspoon is a 'brutally honest' mom to Ava Phillippe, plus more news

Why Reese Witherspoon opts for brutal honesty with her kids

Hollywood's favorite twinning mother-daughter team is fueled, at least in part, by brutal honesty. That's according to Reese Witherspoon, who tells Fast Company she's all for a bit in Chris Rock's latest Netflix special where he talks about telling his kids the truth about the world and their place in it, no matter how awful it may be for them to hear. "I feel like I'm constantly counteracting pressure from the parents who want to make the lives of their kids golden and magical at all moments!" Reese says. "Guess what, kids? You're going to be disappointed and uncomfortable once in a while." She goes on to recall one interaction with her now 19-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, that Ava found particularly harsh. "I remember Ava crying in bed in third grade — she was on JV basketball and she was the only kid on the team who didn't score," Reese shared. "I said, 'Aves, maybe you're bad at basketball.' She thought that was mean. I said, 'Mean or true? 'Cause, guess what? Your mom's bad at basketball, too.'"

RELATED: Celebrity kids all grown up