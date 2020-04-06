Kylie Jenner ditches her fake hair, nails and lashes in quarantine, plus more news

Kylie Jenner is going au naturel during her self-isolation

It really is a brave, new world out there -- and Kylie Jenner, queen of wigs, hair extensions, fake nails and a litany of other not-so-real beauty accessories -- is a case in point. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a pair of posts on her Instagram Story on Friday, April 3, in which she revealed plans to take a break from the hair and nail tweaks she usually includes in even her most casual looking social media pics. In one post, captioned "hair health journey," Kylie showed off her not-quite shoulder-length, bronde bob, presumably made of the hair that's actually growing out of her noggin. "This is actually the first time I've worn my natural hair," she told her pal Stassie Karanikolaou in the second post, a chat on Instagram Live. She admitted she's still "using her little Dyson thing," which Allure suspects is a reference to a straightener. Other than that, she said she's focusing on hair masks and argan oil treatments as long as she's stuck at home. When Stassie noticed her pink manicured nails, Kylie urged her not to aim the camera at her hands. "Stop! I feel so uncomfortable," she said. "My [acrylic] nails didn't even need to be taken off. This is such a good time to just take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes." The irony of the statement coming from a 22-year-old who's been getting her lips and various other body parts reworked since she was a teen wasn't lost on Stassie, who joked, "We're just natural queens." It apparently wasn't lost on Kylie either. "So natural," she added, her voice thick with playful sarcasm.

