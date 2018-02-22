Gwyneth Paltrow takes a long bath every day, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Yes, celebrities are human beings -- but sometimes it seems like that's just about the only thing they have in common with the rest of us. Wonderwall.com rounded up some recent stories about shocking celeb extravagances that prove stars are nothing like us, starting with this one about our favorite totally out-of-touch A-list actress: While promoting her new line of bath salts as part of an interview with People magazine that hit the Internet on Jan. 31, 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow bragged that she takes a bath "every single night." "I fell in love with the ritual of it -- lighting a candle and having a cup of tea or a whiskey, depending on my day," she said, adding that she takes around an hour to "daydream and not be on [my phone]" regardless of what else is happening on any given day. "Its non-negotiable. It's just like, I do it every night," she said. "My kids are welcome to come in and chat with me if they need to -- it's not like I'm in a meditation or something. But I just need that time and so I just take it. It's really the only time I take for myself every single day regardless of what is going on." Must be nice! Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us...

