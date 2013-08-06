Charlize Theron's Cutest Mommy Moments
By Jessica Wedemeyer
The past year of Charlize Theron's life has undoubtedly been filled with change for the stunning actress, who adopted a baby boy in early 2012. In honor of the South African beauty's 38th birthday on Aug. 7, we're taking a look back at her cutest moments as a mom. Keep clicking for more aww-worthy photos of Charlize and her son, Jackson.
The Oscar winner planted one on her baby boy while taking him to a doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 11, 2012.
