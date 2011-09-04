Life in Pictures

Happy Birthday, Beyonce!

beyonce red sexy costume beyonce red sexy costume
WireImage 1 / 16

beyonce red sexy costume

By Drew Mackie

With her fans' eyes on her, Beyonce Knowles grew from a promising teen talent to a full-fledged, grown-up star. Today, the triple-threat singer-dancer-actress hits the big three-oh. Celebrate Beyonce's 30th birthday with a look back at her life in the spotlight.

Up NextLife in Pictures
WireImage 1 / 16

beyonce red sexy costume

By Drew Mackie

With her fans' eyes on her, Beyonce Knowles grew from a promising teen talent to a full-fledged, grown-up star. Today, the triple-threat singer-dancer-actress hits the big three-oh. Celebrate Beyonce's 30th birthday with a look back at her life in the spotlight.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries