Happy Birthday, Beyonce!
beyonce red sexy costume
By Drew Mackie
With her fans' eyes on her, Beyonce Knowles grew from a promising teen talent to a full-fledged, grown-up star. Today, the triple-threat singer-dancer-actress hits the big three-oh. Celebrate Beyonce's 30th birthday with a look back at her life in the spotlight.
