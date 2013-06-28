Pamela Anderson's highs and lows

pamela anderson highs and lows

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Pamela Anderson has come a long way since her humble beginnings as a fitness instructor in Vancouver. The daughter of a furnace repairman and a waitress has experienced one of the most successful careers in Hollywood -- and achieved icon status. But not every area of Pam's life has been as successful as her career as a model, actress, and centerfold. We're taking a look back at her many highs and lows. Keep reading for all the juicy details!

RELATED: Hottest royal beach bods