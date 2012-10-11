Usher's Highs and Lows
By Rebecca Silverstein
"OMG" is right! Can you believe Usher turns 34 on Oct. 14? We still remember when he stepped on the music scene as a baby-faced teen. But a lot has happened since then. Take a look back at the highs and lows of this sexy singer's life in the spotlight.
