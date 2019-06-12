Snooki shows off her bikini body two weeks after welcoming third child, plus more news

Snooki looks almost back to her pre-baby self two weeks after giving birth

Whoa. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi isn't wasting any time getting back to her pre-baby bod, as she proudly showed fans and followers on Instagram this week. Decked out in a multicolored, high-waisted bikini -- and sporting a larger than usual pucker -- the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star captioned the shot, "#SnookiNI@theSnookishop #theSnookishop (If you zoom in I'm still wearing my diaper)" (via ET). Fans quickly noticed it's only been two weeks since she and her husband, Jianni LaValle, welcomed their third child, Angelo. Snooki's costar, Deena Cortese, who also recently gave birth, exclaimed, "Skinny Minnie!!!!!!" Others suggested she had plastic surgery, but most of the comments one day after her Tuesday, June 11, post were positive. Last week, having apparently gotten some heat for her mission to whittle down her weight, she posted in detail about the physical difficulties she's had with her body in recent weeks and asked fans not to "attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy," telling them, "I'm allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape."

RELATED: Celebrity beach cruising for 2019