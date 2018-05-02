The wife of Paula Patton's new boyfriend speaks out, plus more news

The wife of Paula Patton's boyfriend says they're 'not even legally separated'

Last month, Paula Patton made her red-carpet debut with new boyfriend Zachary Quittman amid whispers the couple's relationship was not sitting well with Zachary's wife. Yep, it turns out Zachary is still married to Mia Quittman, the mother of his two kids, and while he's said they are separated, that's not the same information Mia's giving to the press. "We're not even legally separated," Mia tells Life&Style, adding that Paula and Zachary's claim that they got together after he and his wife had called it quits is untrue. "Everything that he, that they, are saying is false," she says, "[We] were not separated. His stuff is still in my house!" Reports have suggested Mia and Paula were friendly at one point, having met through their kids' shared activities. Mia denies this as well, telling the tab, "She doesn't care. It's not a good situation."

