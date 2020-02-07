Celebs out and about: 2020 Oscars edition

Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what some of the 2020 Academy Award nominees as well as stars of this year's Oscar-nominated films have been up to in the days leading up to the big show on Feb. 9. Let's start with best actress frontrunner Renee Zellweger, who's seen here arriving at a screening of her film "Judy" on the Champs-Elysées in Paris on Feb. 4.

RELATED: Renee Zellweger's movie roles ranked