Carrie Underwood claps back perfectly after Sunday Night Football song dis, plus more news

Carrie Underwood delivers clap-back gold after her NFL song gets dissed

Did Carrie Underwood just issue the most positive clap-back ever? The singer, who recorded the new Sunday Night Football song, "Game On," noticed a tweet from Sports Illustrated showrunner Jessica Smetana in which she riffed on a post about sports commentator Chris Collinsworth's habit of "sliding in from the right" to introduce himself on broadcasts. After SNF on NBC posted a highlight reel of Chris' now infamous slides, Jessica seized on the moment to take aim at Carrie's football theme song. "I love that NBC has been reading everyone's Collinsworth slide tweets because it means they've also been reading all the tweets about how much we hate the new Carrie Underwood song," she wrote (via E! News). Carrie's response? "Hey, I know my music isn't for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC! I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up...just saying..." Ahem. In a second tweet, the expectant singer added: "Today, let's be positive. Let's be NICE to each other. Let's do something nice FOR someone else. Smile at a stranger. It's the start of a new week! Today is precious! Don't waste it! Sending love and cheer to you all!!! #LoveWins." Feeling appropriately awkward, Jessica replied: "Omg wait no I love you I just miss the old song!!" At least one Carrie fan wasn't having it and called out her behavior again, prompting Jessica to add: "Not liking a song doesn't mean I don't like her or her music. And [it] doesn't mean I don't build up other women either."

