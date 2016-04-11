Biggest celebrity breakups of 2016

When you just can't stay together, there's only one option: breaking up. Wonderwall.com is revisiting the biggest splits of 2016 so far, starting with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. When news surfaced that Angelina was calling time on her marriage to Brad in September, it came as a shock to many who assumed Brangelina was forever. The actress and humanitarian filed for divorce on Sept. 19 after nearly 12 years with her partner, whom she married in 2014, triggering a nasty custody battle over their six children. Keep reading for more of the biggest celeb splits of 2016...

RELATED: Brad and Angelina's romance in pics