Emmy Rossum got married, plus more romance updates for the week!

Another week, another batch of romance updates! Actress Emmy Rossum married writer-director Sam Esmail on May 28. The "Shameless" star and the "Mr. Robot" creator, who got engaged in August 2015, said "I do" at Or Olam, the East 55th Street Conservative Synagogue in New York City, in front of guests including friends and co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Hilary Swank, William H. Macy, Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin, reported People magazine. The bride wore an off-the-shoulder gown custom-made by Carolina Herrera. Keep reading for more romance updates...

