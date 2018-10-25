Kelly Clarkson hilariously redefines the makeup-free selfie, plus more news

Behold Kelly Clarkson's priceless, zit cream selfie ...

Safe to say no Instagram filters were harmed in the making of this gloriously real selfie. Before heading to the set of "The Voice" this week, Kelly Clarkson put her own, hilarious twist on the concept of the makeup-free selfie (which in the hands of some celebs reads a bit like, "look how amazing I look with nary a smudge of concealer on my preternaturally perfect skin"). Sharing a shot of herself backstage, a makeup wipe draped across her eyes and zit cream dabbed on a blemish, Kelly threw two thumbs up and wrote, "Just another day in #thechair ! #iwokeuplikethis." The glowingly grateful reactions were understandable, particularly given that most of us do not, in fact, wake up "Flawless," per Kell's "I woke up like this" Beyonce reference. "We [don't] deserve the realest queen ever," gushed one fan. Others chimed in with giggling Emojis and plenty of love. "Please don't ever change," begged another commenter, adding, " You are my favorite. Omg. YOU are who I want my daughter to aspire to be like." Bow down!

