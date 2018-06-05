Kris Jenner gets her very own champagne vending machine from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, plus more news

Kris Jenner now has a Moet dispenser in her home

Kris Jenner's well-documented penchant for party-throwing is about to get turned up a notch. On Monday, June 4, the Kardashian family matriarch shared an Instagram photo of the newest addition to her entertaining arsenal -- a Moet & Chandon vending machine. "When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa@moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!!" she captioned a pic of the sleek, black machine (via the New York Post). "And I'm not gonna lie," she added, "a little drunk." Turns out the surprise gift was a housewarming gift from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and another couple, hairstylist Jen Atkin and photographer Mike Rosenthal, according to ET. "I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne#ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl," Kris gushed on social media. kris recently moved into a new house in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles.

RELATED: Stars are nothing like us: Royals edition