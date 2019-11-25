Nobody is perfect, that we know. But some people -- including celebrities -- have made some really big blunders or boneheaded decisions that warrant attention. In honor of Thanksgiving, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the biggest celebrity turkeys of 2019, starting with Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson. On Feb. 17, the NBA star had a party at a rented house in Los Angeles, and Kylie Jenner's then-BFF, model Jordyn Woods, attended. There, the two got very close -- so close that Tristan kissed her. Mind you, at the time, he was still dating Kylie's sister Khloe -- the mother of his daughter, True -- and Jordyn was still Kylie's longtime BFF and practically a family member. Khloe ended things with Tristan, who'd cheated before, and Jordyn was kicked out of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives; she later claimed she wasn't a homewrecker. Later in the year, Tristan blamed the Kardashian-Jenner family for making the story as big as it was, and he also started posting flattering comments on Khloe's Instagram, but she didn't bite. Keep reading for more celebrity turkeys of 2019...

