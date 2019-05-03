Charlize Theron addresses Angelina Jolie feud rumors, plus more news

Charlize Theron weighs in on Angelina Jolie rivalry reports

Earlier this year, tabloid reports claimed that Charlize Theron was secretly dating Brad Pitt -- and that his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, was mad about it because she and Charlize have a rivalry over roles that goes back years. The Brad-Charlize pairing turned out to be wishful thinking, but what about Charlize and Angelina's alleged beef? Bravo's Andy Cohen asked Charlize about it when she was a guest on "Watch What Happens Live" this week promoting her new comedy, "Long Shot," alongside co-star Seth Rogen. "I don't know her very well, I know her from events, but [she's] always so lovely," Charlize said of fellow Oscar winner Angie, as reported by Huffpost, calling reports of a feud "100 percent" false. "We really don't know each other, we're not friends [and don't] hang out. But she's never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm." Seth then jumped in to claim that he and Angie "f---ing hate each other, though," drawing laughs as he added, "F--- you, Angelina Jolie." When Charlize reprimanded him with a "What is wrong with you," Seth apologized. "I shouldn't say that, I am sorry. I apologize," he said. "I have literally maybe met her once in my life. She was lovely. We are in three 'Kung Fu Panda' films together. We are part of the 'Furious Five' or whatever."

