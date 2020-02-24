Pamela Anderson's 12-day marriage and more ICYMI news from February 2020

Short and dramatic marriage

That was fast! In early February -- just 12 days after they exchanged vows -- Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters confirmed they'd split. Then came a confusing game of he said/she said. Pamela reportedly realized she'd made a mistake just a day and a half into the union -- which ultimately was not legally binding as they didn't file their marriage certificate following their Jan. 20 nuptials -- and called things off with Jon, whom she found to be "too controlling," a source told Page Six. Then on Feb. 10, Page Six reported that the "A Star is Born" producer told the outlet he'd ended it via text and that he was an "old fool" for falling for Pam again 30 years after they first dated and was hurt that things imploded with the "Baywatch" beauty after he paid off $200,000 in bills for her. He also told Page Six that Pam had proposed to him via text and that he "was engaged to someone else" at the time but "dropped everything" for the former Playboy model. Later in the month, Jon denied ever talking to the media while Pam told a Canadian outlet, "I don't need anyone to pay my bills," then admitted Jon wrote her a check for $100,000 after they split and told her, "No hard feelings." On Feb. 21, Us Weekly reported that Jon was engaged again -- this time to Julia Bernheim, who might be the mystery fiancée he dumped for Pam in January.

