Britney, Beyonce have 'Tiger King' connections and more ICYMI news

"Tiger King" connections

You can't go anywhere without hearing about Netflix's massive hit docu-series "Tiger King." While many in the country were introduced to Joe Exotic, Bhagavan "Doc" Antle and Jeff Lowe via the series, it turns out that many celebrities have known about these guys for a while. Britney Spears, for example, has a surprising connection to Doc, and it involves one of her most iconic moments ever. In 2001, the pop star memorably performed "I've a Slave 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards and danced with a snake in front of a tiger on the stage, where Doc also appeared. A slew of famous faces have visited Doc's zoo over the years, including Beyonce, Logan Paul, Da Brat and United States soccer stars and World Cup winners Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris. Shaquille O'Neal, who briefly appeared on the series, spoke out to claim he and Joe aren't friends, as was implied on the show.

