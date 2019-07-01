Russell Crowe has reported meltdown while doing press for new series, plus more news

Russell Crowe reportedly goes into angry rage while doing press for new series

Russell Crowe lived up to his reputation for losing his cool after flying off the handle during a press event for his new Showtime series, "The Loudest Voice," in New York City last week. And it's safe to say, his voice may actually have been the loudest! According to Page Six, Russell had an epic meltdown over the negative way host Ricky Camilleri introduced him and the character he plays -- late Fox News CEO Roger Alies -- for the panel discussion. Ricky prompted the angry fit by referring to Roger, who resigned from FOX following sexual assault allegations, as a "sick person" and bully to journalists and politicans. "It was harmless," a source explained of the intro. "But Russell threw himself into a rage as soon as he heard it. It had not been preapproved by his people. He refused to walk out on the stage. He was screaming at people and then just stormed out onto the street." Co-stars Sienna Miller, Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis and Seth MacFarlane remained onstage following the incident and Russell ended up doing a private interview after Ricky apologized. But Russell's camp is claiming he didn't actually get that upset: "This is not correct. Russell did not 'freak out,' and there was no 'curse-filled tirade.'" A rep for the panel echoed the same sentiment, saying Russell was just worried the discussion would be biased after hearing what Ricky said about Roger. "The Loudest Voice" premiered on Sunday, June 30.

