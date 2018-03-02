Miranda Lambert's breakup, Kevin Smith's heart attack and more ICYMI news

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have split up after more than two years of dating, claims a new report. According to a Feb. 27 story from In Touch, it was Anderson who ended things, and Miranda is "devastated." "She didn't see it coming," a source said, adding that the two just "grew apart." Miranda is said to be focusing on her work to help heal the wounds. "She refuses to sit around feeling sorry for herself," the source said. Us Weekly also reported that social media evidence has continued to fuel split speculation: Anderson hasn't posted any Instagram pics of Miranda since her birthday in November nor liked any of her posts since December. The country singer also hasn't posted any pics of the rhythm and blues musician on her social media feeds in months.

