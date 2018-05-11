Miranda Kerr welcomes a son and more ICYMI news this week

Miranda Kerr is a mother again. The model and her husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, welcomed a baby boy on May 7. They named their son Hart after Evan's grandfather. The little guy was born at 11:50 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. It's the first child for the couple, but it's Miranda's second, as she shares a 7-year-old son, Flynn, with first husband Orlando Bloom.

