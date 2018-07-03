Amber Heard slammed as 'racist' for ICE tweet, plus more news

Amber Heard's ICE checkpoint alert sparks backlash

Amber Heard's spent much of the past two weeks protesting the separation of migrant families and advocating for more humane immigration policies. But a tweet she posted around midnight on Tuesday, July 3, was roundly criticized for its implied sweeping generalization about residents versus domestic workers in her high-end Los Angeles neighborhood. "Just heard there's an ICE checkpoint in [H]ollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight," she tweeted. "I can see where you were going but somewhere along the way you took a wrong turn. Delete this sis," responded one angry commenter (via TMZ). She soon added this to the thread: "Checkpoints on your home streets.... Is this the 'great' America we're aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don't feel like the 'land of the free' our immigrant ancestors built." Though some defended her on the first tweet (which appears to have been deleted), pointing out she lives in an elite part of town where many residents hire domestic workers of Latino descent, others took jabs at her defunct relationship with Johnny Depp, blasted her as "racist" and said the post illustrated what is wrong with the left. Amber replied to some of the comments, including one that read, "FYI, police do street checkpoints all the time. Nothing new there. But I guess it might be unheard of in your gated community." The Texas native pointed out"I grew up with those checkpoints, but that was mls from the border. Fortunately I dont live behind gates (or fences) but I do live around and alongside many ppl who face that fate if this continues to escalate." Later, after she apparently arrived in Paris on an overnight flight, Amber tweeted: "With this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. Its hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject n some way."

