Another extreme diet for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, plus more news

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are back on another no sugar, no carbs challenge

It's back to the extreme diet grind for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Page Six reports that just a couple of weeks after they finished their last 10-day, no sugar, no carbs challenge, the athletic duo is working through another round of the eating plan. It would explain why Jennifer -- who's currently prepping her pole dancing skills for an upcoming movie -- and Alex turned down an offer of Mark Light Shakes during a weekend visit to the University of Miami's Alex Rodriguez Park, where they caught the school's baseball team play Rutgers on Saturday, Feb. 16. The first time she and Alex did the challenge, Jennifer said on "Ellen" that she had a headache and felt like she was "in an alternate reality or universe" as she realized the extent of her sugar and carb addiction. "It was really hard in the beginning, and it was the discipline. I was like, it's only 10 days, c'mon, you can do this. And then it gets a little hard in the middle, and then by the end you're like, OK," she said, according to People. "Then when you go back to the sugar you don't want it as much," she continued. "And I was like, you know what, I want to do it again. ... What happens is, it takes down the inflammation a little bit," she added. "So all of a sudden you start feeling really small, and less swollen, and it feels good. You get addicted to that feeling too."

