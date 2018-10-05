Ariana Grande posts a photo of a crib and the Internet goes wild, plus more news

Why does Ariana Grande have a crib in her room?!

"WHAT ARE YOU COOKING IN THE CRIB." So said Katy Perry on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 4, after noticing bride-to-be Ariana Grande had casually posted a selfie with a large crib behind her. "Why is there a baby crib in the back tho?" asked another fan as the Interwebs went collectively bananas (via Cosmopolitan). Ariana coyly replied: "My secret child, duh." The singer's fans continued to demand more information about what looked like a hint that Ariana and her fiancé, Pete Davidson, are expecting a child -- until she finally weighed with an explanation. The couple has a baby pig they keep as a pet. "That's Piggy Smalls' play pen in the background," she posted, adding that the red lamp is to keep the li'l piglet warm. For the record, Cosmo tells us there is no secret child ... other than the pig.

