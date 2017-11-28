The biggest celebrity love life stories of November 2017

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrity love life stories that made headlines in November 2017, starting with the breakup that rocked Young Hollywood: On Nov. 1, TMZ shed some light on Selena Gomez's breakup with The Weeknd, reporting that the Canadian artist is the one who did the dumping. According to the website, the "Starboy" singer broke up with Selena over the phone when it became clear that their romance had stalled. (They spent less time together over the summer due to her shooting schedule and his touring schedule.) "Abel enjoyed being single before he met Selena and felt unfairly tied down in a relationship that had lost its passion," reported TMZ. The duo called it quits in October after 10 months of coupledom. Now keep reading for more of the biggest celebrity love life stories of the month...

RELATED: Celeb splits of 2017