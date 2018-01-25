Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's matchmaker revealed, plus more celeb romance updates

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with one of the biggest revelations of the month: E! News reported on Jan. 24 that the secret matchmaker who set up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is his childhood friend Violet von Westenholz, a Ralph Lauren publicist whose father is a baron and Prince Charles pal. She's reportedly been a member of Harry's inner circle for years and, according to E!, "a confidante for Harry when it came to matters of the heart." According to a source, "Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone. ... It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person." Enter Violet, who met the "Suits" star through work. "Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily," says E!'s source. "And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him." The rest is history!

