Jessie J shows off her booty, cellulite and all, like 'a beautiful boss,' plus more news

Behold Jessie J's perfect acknowledgment of her cellulite ...

A week after bundling up for a shopping trip in London with her beau, Channing Tatum, Jessie J was feeling beach and booty vibes as she shared a photo of herself in a black bikini looking out at the ocean. The pic showed off quite a bit of her derriere -- and, according to some followers, cellulite. Not that she seemed to care. "Took ages to hairspray my hair like that. My shadow is my mood," she joked of her windblown hair in the pic. "Oh, and for those telling me I have cellulite," she added, "I know. I own a mirror." The post got plenty of thumbs-ups from her fans, who seemed to appreciate how real she was being. "I absolutely love that you didn't photoshop the natural cellulite under the booty," wrote one user (via People). Another chimed in that she was, "Owning that cellulite like beautiful boss!!" Channing, meanwhile, sounded a little more hesitant to embrace a potential flaw after he shared a glimpse at his new, super-short, super blond hairdo earlier this week. Having monitored some of the negative feedback on his new look in an Instagram poll, he shared a shrugging selfie and wrote, "Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So ..."

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019