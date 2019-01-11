J.Lo, A-Rod put two multi-million homes on the market, more news

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are selling multiple properties, looking to move somewhere 'bigger' in downtown NYC

It seems 4,000 square feet of Park Avenue luxury in New York City isn't quite enough to contain Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and the four children they have between them. The New York Post reports the couple has put the Upper East Side digs they bought in March on the market for $17.5 million while they look for a little more space, possibly downtown (and possibly to allow Alex's growing collection of J.Lo-inspired art and memorabilia) "They love the building, but when their kids are all together, it's too small. They need something bigger for the family," said one insider, noting J.Lo and A-Rod love all the amenities that come with the half-floor-long apartment but it's just two small for six people. In addition to the joint sale, Jennifer has reportedly listed her luxury penthouse in Manhattan's Whitman building for $27 million. She reportedly snapped up the place in 2014 for $20.16 million. The real estate moves, by the way, don't necessarily mean there's any truth to the ongoing engagement rumors that keep trailing the pair -- though Jennifer recently told Harper's Bazaar she was "optimistic and hopeful" about her personal life these days, the magazine also reported she is definitely not engaged.

