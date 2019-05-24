Ric Flair leaves the hospital and more ICYMI celeb news

Discharged

Ric Flair was released from the hospital on May 22 after a week-long stay. The legendary wrestler underwent surgery in Atlanta earlier in the week for "ongoing health complications," his wife said. "The Naitch Is Home!!!" he tweeted after leaving the hospital in a wheelchair. "Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!" Ric's wife, Wendy Barlow, said Ric is expected to "fully recover." Health issues caused Ric to pull out of a weekend event being held in his honor.

